Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,905,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,914,300 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 7.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $313,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,848. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.