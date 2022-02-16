Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $11,770.88 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 3,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

