Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $11,770.88 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 3,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $125.01.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
