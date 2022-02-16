Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.17.

TSE:QSR traded down C$1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$74.10. 255,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.27. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$23.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

