Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 410.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $31,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

CMG stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,562.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,389. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,584.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,743.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

