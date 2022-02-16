Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.

NYSE CRL traded down $13.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.84. 18,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,439. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.