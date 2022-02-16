Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 101,258 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 128.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,258 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. 48,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,672 shares of company stock worth $11,157,380 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

