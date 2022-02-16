Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 504,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,053,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

