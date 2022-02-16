Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 12,002 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. 147,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,236,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

