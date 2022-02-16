Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.18 million.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.33.

LLNW traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

