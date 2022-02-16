Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,022,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $8,541,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 652.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 288,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $5,713,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,472,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 48,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

