Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 54,231 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,231 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 223,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,710,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

