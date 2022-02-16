$0.27 EPS Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 84,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 22,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

