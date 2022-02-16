1,380 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $168.06 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

