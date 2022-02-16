1,380 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $168.06 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

