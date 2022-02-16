Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $67.22

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
K stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 53,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $68.60.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
