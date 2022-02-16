Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $67.22

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

K stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 53,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

