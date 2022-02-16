Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $137.50

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.