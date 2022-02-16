Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $288.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.12.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,712. Biogen has a 52 week low of $211.29 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

