Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 33,790 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,351.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

