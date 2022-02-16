Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,197 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 2,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,992. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.