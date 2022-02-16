Wynnefield Capital Inc. Has $6.77 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises 3.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth about $40,734,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Granite Construction by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,461 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Granite Construction by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 645,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $4,528,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,337. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

