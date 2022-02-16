Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of C traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 307,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

