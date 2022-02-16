Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. People’s United Financial makes up 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 166,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

