Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

SAH stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. 9,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

