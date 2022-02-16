ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-$2.147 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 10,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,851. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.