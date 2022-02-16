Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,084. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.