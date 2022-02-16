Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,084. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.