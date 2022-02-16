Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

