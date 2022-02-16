Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,023 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 5.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $156,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

