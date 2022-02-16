Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Digimarc accounts for 8.8% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.31. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

