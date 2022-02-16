LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. 29,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,312. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86.

