Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,723 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $81,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 583,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

MPW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 179,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

