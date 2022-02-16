Lone Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,386 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises about 3.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 6.17% of Coupa Software worth $1,000,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,695,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 112.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,102. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.99.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

