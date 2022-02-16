Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Increases By 70.0%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 49,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,266. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.