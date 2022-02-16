Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of KLBAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Get Klabin alerts:

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.