GUD Holdings Limited (GUD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 3rd

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48.

In other GUD news, insider John Pollaers acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.18 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of A$101,151.85 ($72,251.32). Also, insider David Robinson acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,877.60 ($40,626.86).

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

