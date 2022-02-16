Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

