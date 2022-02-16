Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.
Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35.
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.