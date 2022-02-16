Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Target Price at GBX 951.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.88).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.61) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($14.21) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.41) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 749.60 ($10.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,917. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 687 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 850.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 897.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

