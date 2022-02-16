Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,609,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.