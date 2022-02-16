FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $20.88. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 3,401 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.
About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEX LNG (FLNG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.