FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $20.88. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 3,401 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

