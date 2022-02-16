Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126,219 Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ remained flat at $$0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,875. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

