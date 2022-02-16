Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PSTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

