First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. 1,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

