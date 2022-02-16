Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,396 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

