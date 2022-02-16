Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 133,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076,929. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

