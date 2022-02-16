ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.89. 367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

