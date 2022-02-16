Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 395 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,383.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,724,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

