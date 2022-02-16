Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.61. 950,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,883,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

