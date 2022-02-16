iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

