Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 68,870 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 395% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,921 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of XLP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 679,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

