Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $34.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOST. increased their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 261,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

