Traders Buy Large Volume of Chubb Call Options (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average volume of 778 call options.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

CB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $204.11. 32,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $188.12. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

