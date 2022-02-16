Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Capitalization Reaches $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.04 or 0.07030777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.29 or 0.99823509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

